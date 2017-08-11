A new study from the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation suggests the uncertainty created by Republicans' failed attempts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act -- and President Trump's repeated urgings for the Senate to keep trying -- will play a part in expected premium hikes across the country in 2018, a development that could well hand Democrats just the sort of made-for-TV attack they need to take a real run at GOP Congressional majorities next November.
This health care study might be a silver bullet for Democrats in 2018
A new study from the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation suggests the uncertainty created by Republicans' failed attempts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act -- and President Trump's repeated urgings for the Senate to keep trying -- will play a part in expected premium hikes across the country in 2018, a development that could well hand Democrats just the sort of made-for-TV attack they need to take a real run at GOP Congressional majorities next November.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment