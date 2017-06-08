Your favorite board games have some pretty wacky origin stories

Humans evolve. So do the games they play. But they've always played them, even back in an age when, the evidence suggests, our ancestors actually worshipped with boardgames.

That's just one of the startling insights to be found in It's All A Game, a splendid new book by British journalist Tristan Donovan. A quick and breezy read, it doesn't just tell the fascinating stories of the (often struggling) individuals who created our favorite games.

SEE ALSO: Mary Pilon shares the secret history of Monopoly with MashableReads

It also manages to convey the entire sweep of boardgame history, from the earliest forms of Checkers to modern-day surprise hits like Settlers of Catan. Bottom line: we haven't even scratched the surface when it comes to inventing new ways to play. Read more...

More about Board Games and Entertainment