NTT Data announces strategic investment in NoSQL database provider MarkLogic

Wed May 31, 2017 6:02 PM
    NTT Data, the large Tokyo-based global IT services provider, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in database provider MarkLogic.The two companies declined to reveal the size of the investment, but Dave Ponzini, MarkLogic's EVP of Marketing and Corporate Development, tells me it was not a huge amount but not an insignificant amount either. Read More

