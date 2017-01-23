President Donald Trump privately told congressional leaders Monday he wants to move forward with an ambitious agenda, including to repeal and replace Obamacare and to pass legislation bolstering the country's infrastructure. But he also brought up two past grievances -- mentioning his inauguration crowd size and reiterated an unsubstantiated claim that 3-5 million illegal votes cost him the popular vote, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.
Trump talks replacing Obamacare, reiterates unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:04 PM
