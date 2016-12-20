Price f(x), a pricing optimization SaaS, has raised €4 million in Series A funding. Leading the round is Prague-based Credo Ventures, and London-based Talis Capital. Noteworthy, this is the first outside funding the European startup has taken since it was founded six years ago and despite being profitable for the last three of those. Read More
Price f(x) raises €4M Series A for pricing optimization SaaS
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 12:18 AM
Price f(x), a pricing optimization SaaS, has raised €4 million in Series A funding. Leading the round is Prague-based Credo Ventures, and London-based Talis Capital. Noteworthy, this is the first outside funding the European startup has taken since it was founded six years ago and despite being profitable for the last three of those. Read More
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment