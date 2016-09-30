The frozen beauty of Antarctica

The image of Antarctica that most people know tends to come from around its edges, where the vast ice sheets meet the sea. But these images, stunning as they may be, do not represent what the continent truly looks like.

Antarctica is the coldest, highest and driest of all seven continents. It is similar in size to the United States and Mexico combined, with the vast majority of its landmass covered in thick ice sheets. Icebergs floating in the oceans surrounding the continent are merely parts of Antarctica that have broken away, and are more representative of the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, than the continent itself. Read more...

