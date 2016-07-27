Newsvine

Australian man wins a tropical island in an online raffle

    For the budget price of AU$49 an Australian man has won himself a tropical bloody island. More specifically a tropical resort on the Micronesian island of Kosrae, aa place so perfectly remote and teensy that it barely registers on a world map.

    Australian couple Doug and Sally Beitz decided to take an unconventional route when it came to selling off their island paradise. Instead of a super boring auction or property listing, the couple decided to raffle off their island home online, in the hopes that they could change someone's life.  Read more...

