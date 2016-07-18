'World's most hated man,' Martin Shkreli, just wants to play 'Pokémon Go' like the rest of us

On Thursday, Martin Shkreli was told he would face charges for fraud - but the pharmaceutical executive appeared to have other, more pressing issues on his mind.

On the top of that list was Pokémon Go.

After leaving court on Thursday, a New York Daily News reporter overheard Shkreli allegedly telling his lawyer, "Can I play Pokémon Go now?"

Like a child who's misbehaved and now seeks forgiveness from a pushover parent, Shkreli appeared to be seeking respite from his impending trial.

Image: Victor J Blue/getty

Shkreli, the "pharma bro" once dubbed "the world's most hated man," is best known for hiking the price of a drug used to treat people with HIV or cancer, Daraprim. Priced initially at $13.50 a pill, Shkreli raised the price of a drug to $750 per pill. Read more...

