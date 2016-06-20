Newsvine

Alternative lenders aren't going away, they're just misunderstood

Seeded on Mon Jun 20, 2016 12:10 PM
     What a difference a year makes. In 2015, Lending Club was a marketplace-lending leader with a $7 billion market cap, and the media was heralding the approaching tech-enabled lending revolution. Now, with Lending Club and OnDeck Capital's shares getting pummeled by public market investors, news outlets are asking if this is the end for fintech lenders. Read More

