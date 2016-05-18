George Zimmerman -- Trayvon Martin Gun Sells For Over $120k

George Zimmerman's auction for the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin has closed ... and the winning bid topped $120,000. We're told roughly 7 verified users participated in the bidding war. Zimmerman has to verify the winner and his or her…
George Zimmerman's auction for the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin has closed ... and the winning bid topped $120,000. We're told roughly 7 verified users participated in the bidding war. Zimmerman has to verify the winner and his or her…
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment