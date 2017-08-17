The new 'Uncharted's photo mode hilariously lets you ruin all the game's best moments

Naughty Dog's games are too beautiful for your run-of-the-mill screenshots.

The team behind titles like Uncharted and The Last of Us heard the cry from fans for more ways to capture their games' beauty by incorporating a photo mode into their latest addition to the Uncharted series: The Lost Legacy.

The game isn't out yet, but critics and fans are already almost more interested in this single feature than the game itself, overjoyed by the improvements from Uncharted 4's photo mode. Namely, they're losing their minds over the ridiculous facial expressions you can shuffle through at any given moment - literally. Read more...

